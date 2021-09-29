Greek submarine surfaces 1 mile off Turkish coast, Greek General “trolls” Turkey (photos)

In a tongue in cheek post on Facebook, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDS), General Konstantinos Floros said the submarine “Papanikolis”, a Type 214 class, had surfaced completely undetected by the Turkish military in the bay of the Greek island of Kastelorizo ​​only a short distance from the southwestern coast of Turkey.

The incident was picked by Turkish media that commented the Greeks had managed to emerge right under our nose, as newspaper Sozcu says.

“While Greece signed an agreement for the purchase of frigates from France, it was revealed that the Greek Chief of General Staff, Konstantinos Floros, sent the submarine Papanikolis to the shores of the Kas region of Antalya,” the report said, claiming that the Greek submarine was visible from the Turkish coast. In fact the residents of Kas photographed it when it emerged at a distance of about 1 mile from the coast” the report noted.

The PAPANIKOLIS Submarine emerged imposingly outside the port of Megisti in Kastelorizo, creating in the inhabitants of our remote island the feeling of absolute security, “facilitating” even so the anxious effort of those who try to locate it. Our Submarines remain the “Invisible” Tireless guards of the Aegean, with their periscopes watching everything !!!

Sozcu reports that Floros published photos of the Papanikolis submarine in Kastelorizo, writing on his personal Facebook account.

In yesterday’s article about the arrest of two Turkish fugitives, alleged members of FETO, in Kastelorizo, Sozcu published a photo of the Greek submarine, between the island and the Turkish coast.

The presence of a Greek submarine in Kastelorizo was also commented on by the online edition of the Milliyet newspaper, entitled: “Under our noses. Distance from Turkey 3 km “. The daily notes that “Athens, which is increasingly moving against Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, has bought three new frigates from its ally France. Celebrating the agreement, the Greek media published photos of a Greek submarine in Kastelorizo “.