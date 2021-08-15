He played bouzouki while undergoing brain surgery (video)

The idea came as he says when he saw other patients abroad who performed similar brain surgeries, playing music

The bouzouki can be heard in the corridors of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki.

The sound comes not from a radio but from the operating room.

The musical instrument in the hands of 37-year-old Dimitris Kyrtsos “breaks” the silence that usually prevails over the operating table and the operation is evolving while old favorite popular songs are heard.

A few months ago, the young man from Veria was in the operating room, for surgery to remove a tumor on his head, playing the bouzouki.

The idea to have with him during the difficult time of the operation his favorite musical instrument, came as he says when he saw other patients abroad who performed similar brain surgeries, playing music.

“Watching videos on youtube of similar operations, I saw a man having surgery playing a guitar and another playing a violin during the operation. I thought ‘why not me?’. I suggested it to my doctor, but it was not possible at that time”, Mr. Kyrtsos explains.

A short time later, however, and while the recurrence of the tumor led him back to the operating room of the same hospital, all the necessary procedures and arrangements were made so that this time he did not enter the operating room alone, but with the company of his favorite musical instrument.