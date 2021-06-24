“HMS Kent” frigate in Piraeus

The frigate is part of the fleet of vessels that accompany the British aircraft carrier “Queen Elizabeth”

Journalists were given a tour of the “HMS Kent” frigate of the UK’s Royal Navy at Piraeus port on Wednesday, Athens News Agency.

“The presence of HMS Kent at Piraeus highlights the close maritime relationship between Greece and Great Britain,” noted UK Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith during a presentation on board.

The frigate is part of the fleet of vessels that accompany British aircraft carrier “Queen Elizabeth”, which is currently situated in the Eastern Mediterranean, added Smith. The fleet accompanying the aircraft carrier includes 9 warships and 32 aircraft.

