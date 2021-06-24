Pregnant woman gang-raped by Pakistanis and one Afghani in Athens

A pregnant woman, 25, reportedly suffering mental issues, was reportedly gang-raped in Athens by one Afghani mand and three Pakistanis.

The incident occurred in Agios Panteleimon, in the early hours of Wednesday, when the alleged victim, as she told police officers, had gone to Omonia on Tuesday night in order to fix her mobile phone.

She was approached by a young man of Afghan man, who led her to a dark alley and raped her. Shocked, the 25-year-old asked for help from three Pakistanis who persuaded her to follow them. They led her to an underground apartment in Agios Panteleimon, where they also raped her in turns.

Neighbours in the adjoining apartments heard the girl’s screams and came out on their out balconies to see who was calling for help.

The perpetrators, fearing that they would be noticed by the neighbors and the police, let her leave their apartment.

Shocked, the unfortunate woman went to the local police station and pointed them to the apartment where she lived the nightmarish moments in the hands of the perpetrators.

In the apartment, according to information, the genetic material of the 25-year-old, her underwear, and pieces of her clothes was found. Three of the four were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit rape, while their fourth accomplice and accused, of Afghan origin, escapes and is wanted.