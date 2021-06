For all those big bike lovers, it is always a special feeling when you hear that revving roar of a Harley Davidson or a chopper in general. Thanks to YouTuber Soil’s Song we can see the sight of hundreds of motorcycles from what he describes in the titles as the Hells Angels boarding a ferry boat at Igoumenitsa in Greece. It might be an old video, but the sound alone is worth it…

video and feature image credit YouTube channel of Soil’s Song