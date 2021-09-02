Instagram is down

Instagram appears to have stopped working properly, with users complaining they are unable to use it as usual.

Complaints included the fact that the news feed would not refresh, direct messages would not send, or comments could not be posted – as well as not being able to get into the app at all.

The problems were experienced around the world, according to tracking website Down Detector, which suggested there had been problems all morning but they had spiked around noon UK time.

But it did not appear to be affecting all users. Some appeared to be able to load and interact with their feed as usual – and it is not clear what allowed them to get around the problems.

source independent.co.uk