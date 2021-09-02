Mikis Theodorakis’s body to lie in repose for 3 days next week

Where he will be buried is not yet clear

The body of the great Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis who died today at the age of 96 will lie in repose for the public to pay their final respects at the Diocese of Athens from next Tuesday to Thursday.

According to information from protothema.gr, the necessary permits have been secured and the pilgrimage will take place in compliance with all the necessary health safety measures.

The funeral procession will be sung on Thursday at 15:00 in the Holy Metropolis of Athens, while the place of burial has not been announced yet.

The deceased, however, had expressed the desire to be buried in Galatas, Chania, where the graves of his parents and brother are located.