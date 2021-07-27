Ioanna flaunts her perfect abs (photo)

Ioanna Maleskou is one of those TV hostesses that cannot go unnoticed. The elegant beauty is enjoying her holidays but makes sure her social media fans are up to date by posting on her platforms.

The blonde TV presenter of the morning talk show “Love It” sent heartbeats racing a few days ago after sharing some shots posing under a shower in her tiny black bikini.

This time, Ioanna wore the same swimsuit again, causing quite a frenzy on Instagram as she flaunted her beautiful body and chiselled abs.

Ioanna left the caption blank under the post, as words were redundant…Of course, the audience immediately showed their admiration for the presenter, while in just one hour she garnered over 20,000 likes.