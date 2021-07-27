Netflix movie starring Denzel Washington’s son John David filmed entirely in Greece

During his vacation in Greece, an American tourist, Beckett (John David Washington), after a fatal car accident that leaves his girlfriend dead becomes the target of a ruthless manhunt. With local authorities pursuing him, and as he tries to find refuge at the US Embassy in Athens, political tensions escalate and Beckett finds himself embroiled in a mysterious and violent conspiracy.

The actor, son of famous Hollywood star Denzel Washington is starring in the major movie production to be aired on Netflix that was shot entirely in Greece. The action takes the audience among other locations to Athens, Tsepelovo, Ioannina, Metsovo, and Kalambaka.

“We explored lesser-known areas and the local crew helped us figure out how to capture them in the lens,” said director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. “It was interesting to be chased in a city like Athens,” added John David Washington. Among the film’s producers is the important director Luca Guadagnino.

