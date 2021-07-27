Famous Paradise Beach Club in Mykonos closed for tax violations

It was shut down for two days

The famous Paradise Beach Club in Mykonos was temporarily shut down by Greek authorities after it was judged to have violated tax laws.

Following an audit by a task force from the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) the business was ordered to close as a number of tax violations were found, such as the non-issuance of dozens of receipts.

The tax inspectors imposed a 2-day closure and the corresponding fines for the specific violation.