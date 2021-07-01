Thessaloniki: Footage from the shooting of Antonio Banderas’ film (videos-photos)

Thessaloniki, in the heart of Macedonia, is putting Greece on the map of the countries chosen by Hollywood for filming of new blockbuster movies.

The shooting of Antonio Banderas’ new film entitled “The Enforcer” is taking place in central parts of the city.

According to the website “thes.gr”, the ring road of Thessaloniki was closed from 6 pm on Wednesday, from the Moudania junction to the Panorama junction, as the shooting of Antonio Banderas’ film was in progress.

The lane to western Thessaloniki was closed, as the shooting was to take place there, which includes hot pursuit at night.

The scene was filmed on the ring road, while a stuntman was also involved in the shooting.