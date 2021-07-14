Isabel Goulart incognito in Mykonos (video-photos)

She’s here again. Who can resist Greece?

Isabel Goulart is faithful to her appointment with Mykonos.

The beauty from Brazil arrived on Mykonos with her boyfriend Kevin Trapp.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel chooses the Cycladic island for her vacation for one more summer.

Although she maintains a perfect and well-groomed body, Isabel allows herself delicacies. And how could she not in a place like Greece…

Together with her partner they went for crepe in Chora. Isabel was dressed simply with no make up and it was difficult for someone to recognize her.

Isabel made her presence felt on the island with posts through her personal Instagram account.

She uploaded photos with a yellow one-piece swimsuit and stories where she shows her lover grilling vegetables and meat.

Then the table where the dishes were laid was…inspired by Greek cuisine.

In fact, in her post she writes: “So happy that I returned to my favorite island”.

