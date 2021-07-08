Libya: Ankara furious with the desecration of the Turkish flag (video)

Eastern Libya is the region in which Khalifa Haftar has complete control so it is reasonable that in Tobruk anti-Turkish sentiment is expressed in this way

Images and footage posted on social media on Monday, where cars were passing over a Turkish flag on a main road in Tobruk, Libya, with passers-by cheering, caused Ankara’s outraged reaction.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issuing a statement describing the incident in front of the Libyan parliament during the budget discussions as “hateful action against the Turkish flag”.

Ankara also stressed that the Turkish embassy in Tripoli was immediately instructed to send written and oral statements to the Libyan Foreign Ministry, adding that “the Turkish embassy also called for the necessary measures to be taken to prevent such provocations”.

See Also:

Mystery carving of a naked horseman dug up at a Roman fort in England

The statement added: “It is clear that this action is aimed at the brotherhood of Turkey and Libya. This act against our flag, which represents our independence and our sacred values, will not succeed in achieving its goal and the necessary response will be given by the friendly and brotherly people of Libya.”

It is worth noting that eastern Libya is the region in which Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar has complete control and influence, so it is reasonable that in Tobruk anti-Turkish sentiment prevails and is expressed in this way.