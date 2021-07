Israeli tourist deported from Turkey for blowing nose in Turkish bill

With a duration of 10 seconds, what started as a joke towards Turkey’s economy, resulted in Muhammad Nader Badrana being deported

On Saturday, an Israeli tourist uploaded a video blowing his nose into a 20 pound Turkish bill.

With a duration of 10 seconds, what started as a joke towards Turkey’s economy, resulted in Muhammad Nader Badrana being deported.

Intended to tease the low currency rate of the Turkish dollar, Muhammad Nader Badrana, was immediately sought by Turkish law enforcement.

Currently, the 20 lb bill, or liras as its known in Turkey, converts to seven and a half shekels. Turkey’s economy has only worsened since the onset of the Pandemic.

The event took place at a restaurant in the Shiktah district in Istanbul. He was detained the following day at the hotel he was staying at in Beşiktas, for “insulting the signs of state sovereignty”.