Huge explosion shakes Dubai: Cargo ship exploded in Jebel Ali port (videos)

A huge explosion took place late Wednesday night in the port of Jebel Ali in Dubai.

As it became known, a cargo ship exploded. According to the Dubai Defense Minister, there are no reports of casualties.

The shockwave caused by the horrific explosion was felt within a radius of many kilometers and shattered windows in many buildings.

A large operation was immediately set up to extinguish the fire and locate any victims.

Shocking videos circulating on social media, showing the magnitude of the disaster.

The news went around the world, while according to eyewitnesses, for a few minutes the absolute chaos prevailed in the area, as no one knew what had happened.

Watch the video below with the damaged landscape left behind by the explosion in the port: