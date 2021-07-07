Trump said he is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google

He will also sue their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google, as well as their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai.

Trump made the announcement at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, alongside two leaders from America First Policy Institute, the pro-Trump nonprofit group that is supporting the lawsuits.

Shortly after the press conference wrapped, Trump’s political entities started sending out fundraising messages that touted the lawsuits in their appeals for money. One such text message, written in Trump’s voice, includes a link to his joint fundraising committee Save America, which also raises money for other Republican political initiatives.

source cnbc.com