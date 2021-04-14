Facebook to explain humor to users by labeling posts as “satire”

Author: Panos Karabelas  | Published: April 14, 2021

Facebook will add labels such as “satire page” or “public official” to posts to help users “better understand” the intent behind posts, the company announced on Thursday.

The labels will appear underneath Facebook posts from various public accounts and will include a description for why the post is labeled, according to a statement from Facebook Newsroom.

Facebook‘s effort could potentially serve as a crackdown on misinformation, reducing the likelihood of someone taking tongue-in-cheek content seriously, such as posts from satirical sites, including the Onion and the Babylon Bee.

