The Dutch want to visit the “other” Cyclades this summer (photos)

The five most suitable islands for alternative holidays without mass tourism for this summer

Dutch travellers say they are looking forward to visiting Greece.



The most popular Dutch travel site for Greek destinations Griekeland.net, proposes the so-called “other” Cyclades, the five most suitable islands for alternative holidays without mass tourism for this summer.

The top is occupied by Andros which attracts nature lovers for its impressive vegetation, waterfalls, incredible beaches and organized walking network.

Here is the list:

Andros

Sifnos

Amorgos

Koufonisia

Ios

