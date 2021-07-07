Hot Alexandra and Elizabeth in Mykonos send male populous into meltdown (photos)

Mykonos is the perfect place for ethereal ladies to strut their stuff…

Mykonos remains the top summer destination for all celebrities, both global and domestic.

Especially for Greek celebs, the weekends are the perfect chance to whizz off to the ‘island of the winds’ as it is known in Greece, to the delight of the male population on the island.

Mykonos is a favourite getaway for sexy Alexandra Panagiotarou, the model we came to know through the fashion reality show “My Style Rocks”.

The newly divorced model had the heartbeats of the male population racing fast when she showed up in her sexy swimsuit on the beach. The model posted photos of her shapely body on her personal Instagram account.

Elizabeth Elechi, a Mykonos live TV journalist and former Survivor player, is also enjoying her swim with her survival reality teammate Valeria Hopsonidou and former Farm player, is stationed permanently on the island of winds.

