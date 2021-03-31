Lung cancer is the 3rd cause of death in Greece

Lung cancer has the highest incidence and mortality in Greece, among other types of cancer, and is the third leading cause of death in the country, according to the Hellenic Society of Oncologists (EOPE).

Lung cancer continues to have low 5-year survival rates of 20% compared to the other three most common cancers (breast, colon, and prostate).

The Hellenic Society of Medical Oncology (HeSMO) focuses on important issues regarding the development of effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis, and management of the disease, with each axis accompanied by specific packages of actions and goals.

Greece has published two action plans for cancer in the past (2008-2012 and 2011-2015), while a targeted action plan for lung cancer has never been laid out, the president of HeSMO Ioannis Boukovinas told Athens News Agency.

He also noted the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the provision of oncology services. According to Boukovinas, studies in Spain have reduced the number of first-time lung cancers by up to 40%. It also seems that patients seek treatment at a late stage. Their treatment has been affected, mainly surgery and systemic treatments, such as immunotherapy.

The Hellenic Society of Oncologists (HeSMO) has undertaken the initiative for a comprehensive action plan against lung cancer (2021-2026), which aims to lower the cases of lung cancer incidents in Greece, a higher survival rate, and a better experience for lung cancer patients and their caregivers.