Macron, Putin agree on need to de-escalate Belarus border crisis

“The purpose of this telephone conversation was to put an end to this crisis”

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a telephone call on the need to de-escalate the immigration crisis on Belarus’ borders, even if the two leaders disagreed on the causes of the crisis, a French official said today.

“The purpose of this telephone conversation was to put an end to this crisis”, a Macron adviser told reporters after a two-hour, 45-minute telephone conversation between the two leaders at Macron’s initiative.

“On the issue of immigration, even if there is no convergence on the origin of the current crisis on the border with Belarus, Vladimir Putin told the president that he understood the need to put an end to it, first and foremost out of human dignity for them. Immigrants are being instrumentalized”, said the French official.

See Also:

Mayor-elect dismisses Black Lives Matter threats of riots if NYPD unit resurrected