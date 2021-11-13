Belarus: Illegal immigrants were given teargas grenades to attack Polish troops (video-photos)

The images at the Polish-Belarusian border last night resembled those at the Greek-Turkish borders last year at the Evros river dividing the two countries, when Erdogan instrumentalized the illegal refugees.

The situation escalated last night when Belarusian troops tore down the fence and prevented Polish soldiers from erecting it again to prevent the passage of migrants.

The footage that comes to light is typical as it appears that refugees and migrants at the border have been armed with tear gas by the Belarussian army and lasers that “blind” the Polish army in their attempt to cross.

The dead body of a young Syrian man was found in Poland near the border with Belarus, according to Polish police on Saturday, amid growing international tension caused by the immigration crisis in the region.

Thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East have taken refuge in icy conditions in the forests on the border between Belarus and the EU states of Poland and Lithuania, whose authorities refuse to allow them to cross.

Some have already lost their lives (a total of 11, according to information) and there are fears for the safety of the rest, as the winter is heavy in the wider area.

The discovery of the dead Syrian comes amid growing international tensions over the immigration crisis, with Belarus’ neighbors warning that the situation could escalate into a military conflict and US President Joe Biden voicing concern.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier today that Russia had nothing to do with the crisis.

“I want to make it clear to everyone. We have nothing to do with it”, the Russian president said in an interview with state-run Vesti television, as Poland and other Western countries accused Moscow of working with Minsk to orchestrate the sending of thousands of migrants to the border.