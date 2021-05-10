Watch a Combined Arms Night Live Fire Exercise of the Hellenic Army (spectacular video)

Author: Panos  | Published: May 10, 2021

No, it’s not Star Wars. It’s a Hellenic Army Night Live Fire exercise!

Military exercises are impressive by default, especially when they involve firing live rounds.

The Hellenic Army General Staff has released many such videos.

But there are some military drills that are especially awesome: Combined Arms Night Live Fire Exercise!

E-evros posted a video of the latest such exercise of the Hellenic Army and it is definitely worth watching it.

Enjoy!

