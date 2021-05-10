Watch a Combined Arms Night Live Fire Exercise of the Hellenic Army (spectacular video)

No, it’s not Star Wars. It’s a Hellenic Army Night Live Fire exercise!

Military exercises are impressive by default, especially when they involve firing live rounds.

The Hellenic Army General Staff has released many such videos.

But there are some military drills that are especially awesome: Combined Arms Night Live Fire Exercise!

E-evros posted a video of the latest such exercise of the Hellenic Army and it is definitely worth watching it.

Enjoy!

#HellenicArmy Combined Arms Night Live Fire Exercise In Evros

🔊 pic.twitter.com/hqmrdRyhr5 — e-Αmyna (@e_amyna) May 8, 2021

See Also:

Rare breathtaking drone footage of sperm whales in Ionian Sea (video)

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)