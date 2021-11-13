Man finds what he thinks is “world’s most venomous spider” in bananas

“Opened the bag, everything fine, turned the bananas over and all I saw was this huge dark mass hanging on to the bananas”

A Sainsbury’s customer believes he may have found one of the world’s most venomous spiders in a pack of bananas.

Joe Stein, 37, discovered a two-inch “dark mass” hanging from one of the fruits earlier this week while he was preparing breakfast.

Stein initially threw the pack away after noticing that the mass was twitching, but later retrieved the fruit to examine it further.

“Opened the bag, everything fine, turned the bananas over and all I saw was this huge dark mass hanging on to the bananas,” he recalled.

“It was a spider and it started to move so I shouted to my girlfriend ‘don’t come in the kitchen'”.

