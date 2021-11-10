Venomous sharks discovered in River Thames in ZSL survey

Other species were also found thriving after vital conservation work improved the river’s health since it was declared “biologically dead” in 1957

Sharks have been discovered lurking in the murky waters of the Thames with the river bursting with life 64 years after being declared “biologically dead”.

Tope sharks – which can grow to 6ft long, the starry smooth houndshark and the venomous spurdog sharks were all found in the first ever State of the Thames Report by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Seahorses, eels and seals were also found thriving in the Thames after vital conservation work improved the river’s health since it was declared “biologically dead” in 1957.

It is believed the sharks use the estuary to give birth and nurse their young thanks to improving water quality and oxygen concentrations in the 215-mile river that flows through London.

Researchers found the aggressive Tope shark in the Thames. The breed is hunted around the world for their fins.

