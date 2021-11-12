Greek army to bolster Evros border surveillance after Erdogan’s threats to send migrants

Following the polemic statements of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that “if Turkey opens its borders, I do not know what will happen to Greece” with which Ankara issued a clear threat to send migrants across the Evros borders, the Ministry of National Defence is taking immediate measures to fortify the country’s border in the northeast.

In an extraordinary meeting held on Friday morning at the Greek Pentagon under the Chief of General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, and with the participation of the Chiefs of General Staff, it was decided that a series of measures with particular emphasis on increasing land surveillance would be taken.

The chiefs of staff decided to increase the readiness of the armed forces, while special instructions were also given for the immediate reporting of incidents by border units related to an increase in illegal migratory flows.

The decisions to take precautionary measures were made in coordination with the chiefs of the Greek Police and the Coast Guard.

