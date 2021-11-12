PM Mitsotakis to emphasise Greece’s role as a pillar of stability at the Paris international conference on Libya

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is among the leaders and their delegations participating in the international conference on Libya in Paris, on Friday. Greece’s presence signifies the upgrading of the country’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean for the first time.

According to reports from the Athens News Agency, the PM in his speech is expected to emphasise Greece’s role as a factor of stability and security in Libya and the wider region, while stressing that foreign troops, foreign fighters, and foreign mercenaries must leave as soon as possible so that Libya can take the path to normalisation and shape its own future without the intervention of third parties. Mitsotakis will reportedly also highlight Greece’s readiness to assist in any way needed to ensure the success of the electoral process and will thank France for inviting Greece to the Conference.

The high-level conference, which is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to support Libya’s presidential elections which are scheduled for December 24, while parliamentary elections will follow at the beginning of next year. US Vice President Kamala Harris, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are among the leaders who will attend the conference and discuss topics such as the departure of foreign fighters from Libya’s territory.

