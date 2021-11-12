Coronavirus Greece: 6,862 new cases, 508 intubated, 55 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,391 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,862, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 821,900 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 129 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,072 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 55, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,616 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 508 (62.2% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 423 (83.27%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 85 (16.73%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,391 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

