US National Intelligence Director admits possibility of aliens

Avril Haines, the director of the US national intelligence, did not rule out the possibility of aliens when discussing UFO sightings during a recent forum at the “Our Future in Space” event at the Washington National Cathedral.

“The main issues that Congress and others have been concerned about is safety of flight concerns and counterintelligence issues,” the DNI told the forum. “Always, there’s also the question of, ‘Is there something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially?’”

Haines, who leads the 16 intelligence agencies, spoke about the lack of an organized reporting structure for potential sightings.

“A large portion of that is based on the fact that we don’t have a consistent way of reporting this information — we need to integrate a lot of data that we get,” she said. “We need to get better at collecting information that’s useful to us from different sensors that are available to us.”

“And we need to deepen our analysis in these areas, and that’s something that doesn’t surprise you in the way that we approach our intelligence work,” the director added.

In June, Haines’s office released a much-anticipated assessment of 144 reports of UFOs originating from U.S. government sources between 2004 and 2021. Eighty were observed with multiple different sensors, and most reports described the UFOs as objects that interrupted pre-planned military training or other military operations.

more at washingtonexaminer.com

also read

Athens to host 38th Classic Marathon on weekend