Woman, 49, who shot her ex-husband in Athens charged with murder (video-photo)

She was also charged with illegal possession of weapons and attempted kidnapping

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office today criminally prosecuted the 49-year-old artist Klontiana Tselo, who yesterday shot the 68-year-old father of her child outside his house in Chalandri.

Specifically, the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance, Ioakeim Kassotakis, charged the woman with attempted murder in a calm state of mind, habitual illegal possession of weapons, illegal use of weapons, domestic threat, and attempted kidnapping of a minor under 14 years of age.

Entering the investigator’s office, the 49-year-old artist said about the father of her child who she had shot, yesterday, in Chalandri: “He kidnapped my daughter for five years and raped her and the juvenile prosecutor did nothing. At 10 I was at the Minister of Justice and I reported it.”

