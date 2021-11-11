Athens to host 38th Classic Marathon on weekend

Athens is set to host its 38th Classic Marathon over the weekend with the shorter leg taking place on Saturday the 13th and the longer course on Sunday the 14th of November 2021.

The event is recognised as the world’s original modern marathon, attracting thousands of participants and spectators from all over the world.

A total of 30,000 runners will participate in the 42km course and the 10km and 5km races under strict application of the safety protocol for sports events, announced Sakorafa, adding that only the fully vaccinated runners and those with proof of recovery from COVID-19 are allowed to participate in this year’s event.

The Athens Traffic Police announced a series of measures/diversions, which will take effect on Saturday 13-11-2021 from 12.00 to 15.30, on the streets of the Municipality of Marathon, as follows: Marathonos Avenue, in the section between Feidippidou Street and the starting point of the classic route, traffic flow to Marathon. Agia Paraskevi (former Marathonomahcon), along its entire length in both (2) traffic streams.