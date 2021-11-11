Woman shot man in front of their child at school in Athens (photos of suspect and victim)

A man who was shot by a woman in Chalandri on Thursday afternoon and was initially thought to be dead is in critical condition.

The suspect, originally from Albania, has been arrested. The perpetrator allegedly waited for the victim as he was picking up their 13-year-old child from school.

The suspect and the victim are said to have had extramarital affairs in the past.

The victim, a Greek ophthalmologist, allegedly raised the child with his English wife, having received sole custody, due to problems faced by the child’s biological mother.

Neighbours claim that the woman from Albania was frequently bothering him, most likely, as the victim had said, due to the fact that he would not allow her to see the child because of her erratic character.

When the man left the house to pick up the child from school, the suspect approached him and after an argument, shot him in the abdomen in front of their 13-year-old child.

The victim is the well-known ophthalmologist George Neos. The name of the attacker is Claudiana Cello, an artist from Albania. The ex-partners had been involved in a long-running legal dispute, first over the girl’s paternity and then over her custody. The girl lived with her father and his wife in Chalandri.

