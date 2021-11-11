Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his second son’s name (photo)

The Greek Freak is starting a campaign to give back to the community named “Maverick’s Diaper Mission”

In mid-September, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed he was expecting his second son through a touching post, writing “I love my boys”.

About two months later, the Greek Freak revealed the name of his second son, while asking people to donate to the community, by providing diapers to people who need them.

“Celebrate the birth of our second son, Maverick Sai Antetokounmpo, with us and give back to the community, that means so much to our family. Maverick’s Diaper Mission is August 14-21. Follow along for more information on how you can help us fight diaper need “, wrote Giannis and wants to help the community.

also read

Hydra Mayor sues Dutch journalist Ingeborg Beugel for calling locals ‘racist’ and Golden Dawn supporters

Turkish Lira: New negative record – Reaches “10 to $1” due to Inflation