Hydra Mayor sues Dutch journalist Ingeborg Beugel for calling locals ‘racist’ and Golden Dawn supporters

The freelance journalist accused Hydrians on Greek TV of being racists and xenophobes

The Mayor of Hydra, George Koukoudakis said he would be filing a lawsuit against Dutch journalist Ingeborg Beugel for slandering the citizens of the small island by calling them racists and supporters of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn (which was ruled a criminal organisation by Greek justice).

As the Mayor pointed out in a Facebook post “she carried out an unprecedented mud-slinging attack on the people of Hydra”.

In the post, the Mayor of Hydra states that the Dutch journalist, who, on Tuesday night, caused great controversy after a provocative question about the immigrant pushbacks to Greek PM Mitsotakis during a joint press conference with Dutch PM Mark Rutte provoking the angry response of the Greek Prime Minister.

During an interview on the KONTRA channel, Beugel called Hydrians “extreme right, racists, Golden Dawn supporters, xenophobes, who bully foreigners!”

As Mr. Koukoudakis states, “The Courts will now settle the matter, before which she will be called to prove, among other things, exactly when half of the people of Hydra voted for Golden Dawn.”

Ingeborg Beugel, 61, a freelance correspondent for Dutch media who has lived on Hydra for almost 40 years, was arrested on 13 June accused of “facilitating the illegal stay of a foreigner in Greece”.

