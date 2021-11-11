Jeff Bezos buys a $78million private Hawaii estate

He is the latest internet billionaire to snap up a waterfront property

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a $78million private Hawaii estate that spans 14 acres and is surrounded by dormant lava fields.

Bezos, 57, purchased the three-building estate on La Perouse Bay on Valley Isle in Maui, Hawaii, recently for an estimated $78million, adding to his $500 million property portfolio which includes property in New York City, the District of Columbia, Washington state, California, and Texas.

He is the latest internet billionaire to snap up a waterfront property, despite local discontent.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 37, recently bought a sprawling 600-acre property for a cool $53million on the island of Kauai. He also reportedly owns a 700-acre property on one of the islands that he acquired for more than $100million in 2014.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison owns most of the property 141-square-mile island Lanai, located eight miles off the coast of Maui.

It is unclear when Bezos purchased the property, but he donated to the Hawaii Land Trust in mid-September, which is responsible for the environmental conservation in Maui. He and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 51, reportedly donated to several local charities to feel a part of the community.

Despite donating to trust, his investment in the island will be unlikely to improve his carbon footprint, given his use of private jets.

