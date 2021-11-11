Tsitsipas ‘strikes’ again: “Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be the next James Bond”

It is the second time the Greek tennis star has nominated a Greek should take the role

The issue of the succession of 007 seems to be of particular interest for Stefanos Tsitsipas. “Jokes aside, the next James Bond should be Greek,” the top Greek tennis player recently said on Twitter.

On the afternoon of Thursday 11/11, he returned! “Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be the next James Bond,” Tsitsipas wrote on Twitter while the ATP retweeted his post, urging internet users to express their thoughts.

Tsitsipas might have been inspired by the recent visit of the “Greek Freak” in the White House, where he was honoured along with the rest of the Bucks by US President Joe Biden for winning last year’s NBA championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be the next James Bond. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) November 11, 2021

