Tsitsipas: The new James Bond should be Greek…

The search for the next 007 continues to monopolize the interest of the public and journalists with many wondering who will take the baton from Daniel Gregg.

A number of possible candidates have been thrown around, with the top Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas “submitting” his own proposal on Twitter.

He may not mention a specific name for the next protagonist of the legendary 007, however, his suggestion is that he should be… Greek!

“Guys, jokes aside, the next James Bond should be Greek.” he wrote on Twitter.

