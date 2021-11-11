Coronavirus Greece: 6,801 new cases, 503 intubated, 67 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,387 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,801, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases amounts to 815,068 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 131 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,716 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 67, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,560 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 503 (62.4% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 416 (82.7%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 87 (17.3%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,387 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

