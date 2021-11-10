Covid-19 – Greece received 2,000 doses of Regeneron monoclonal drug

The drug is available for the first time in Greece by IFET

The first 2,000 doses of Regeneron-Roche’s anti-Covid-19 antibody-based monoclonal drug were received by The Pharmaceutical Research and Technology company (IFET S.A.)

The first batch arrived in the context of Greece’s participation in the European Union program (contract SANTE-C3-2020-091) for the supply of the new treatment.

The drug is available for the first time in Greece by IFET, and in an announcement, the Agency states that its services, following the order of the Ministry of Health, moved quickly to ensure the timely provision of the corresponding batches in the country.

The drug has been safely stored in the specially designed infrastructure of the Institute until it receives the necessary approval for its administering.

The goal of this treatment is to prevent the disease from deteriorating. The administration of the treatment to the patients will be carried out based on criteria that are expected to be determined by the competent bodies, while IFET will follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health for the effective distribution and delivery of the doses.

