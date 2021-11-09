Hot Heidi strikes a pose in front of the Greek flag (photos)

The German model is in Greece shooting “Germany’s Next Top Model” which she will host

Famous German model Heidi Klum is in Greece for the shooting of the TV reality/fashion show “Germany’s Next Top Model” and always finds time to keep her millions of social media followers in the loop about her daily life through posts.

The beauty, who is very active on social media uploaded two photos on her Instagram striking a pose in front of a Greek flag in Mykonos where the show is being shot.

In another snapshot she posed in front of the sea, wearing an elegant ensemble and black sunglasses.

In the caption of the photos, she makes sure to express her love for Greece with a heart-shaped emoji and writing on one of them: “Beautiful Greece”.

