Expendables 4: The information about accidents during the shooting of the movie is inaccurate, according to the production

The production of the film “Expendables 4” refutes as inaccurate the information regarding accidents during the shooting of the film that is in progress in the last days in the city of Thessaloniki.

According to an announcement by the production executives, during these shootings, the production “takes all the necessary precautions to guarantee the safety of the workshop”.

Hollywood breeze has been blowing in Thessaloniki for two days now, as Jason Statham, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Megan Fox, who were flown to Santorini at the weekend, are in the city for the shooting of the fourth sequel of “Expendables”.

Statham even uploaded a video twenty hours ago to his personal Instagram account without specifying the location and simply wrote: # expendables4.

The famous martial arts star does his own thing, relaxes with the members of the crew, fights for the needs of his role and shows his technique in the use of knives.

Although the location of the shooting is not mentioned in the video, there are many who claim that it may be from Thessaloniki.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

The famous cast has arrived for shootings that will last two weeks, which take place on a huge set in the east of the city but also in the industrial area.

The production has also been provided with equipment by the Hellenic Armed Forces, something common in such productions that are shot in various countries.