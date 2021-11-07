Sexy models land in Mykonos for shooting of “Germany’s Next Top Model” (video)

Mykonos was inundated with hot models getting ready to take part in Germany’s reality TV show “Germany’s Next Top Model” to be hosted by famous supermodel Heidi Klum.

The dolls of the German Next Top Model arrived on the island of the Winds where shooting will take place for the needs of the fashion reality show.

Mykonos Live TV was there to capture the moment the beautiful girls arrived in Mykonos. The models and members of the production -150 people in total- travelled to the island of the Winds on a chartered Aegean flight from Athens and two coaches and three VIP vans were waiting at the airport to pick them up.

The presenter of Germany’s Next Top Model, the impressive Heidi Klum, is expected in the coming hours in Mykonos, while it remains unknown whether the two famous guest judges of the show, pop superstar Kylie Minogue and designer Jean-Paul Gautier, will be present.

According to what has become known, the shooting will last ten days and will take place in the most famous parts of the island in close cooperation with the municipality of Mykonos, which has already taken care to invigorate the stairs in the area of ​​Myla and facilitate the production.

Germany’s Next Top Model is shown on the ProSieben channel and is watched by three million viewers, which will be a great promotion for Mykonos.