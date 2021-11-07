Singer of legendary band UB40, Astro dies at 64

The star is believed to have suffered from a short illness

UB40 chart-topper Astro has passed away suddenly, according to a statement released by the band.

The star, who was 64, is believed to have suffered from a short illness.

He passed away on Saturday (November 6).

Real name Terrence Wilson, Astro was a founding member of the Birmingham-based reggae band.

He is the second member of UB40 to pass away this year, following the death of saxophonist Brian Travers in August.

Singer Astro left UB40 in 2013 – along with the other founding member Ali Campbell – to form a new band ‘UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro’.

source

also read

Sexy models land in Mykonos for shooting of “Germany’s Next Top Model” (video)