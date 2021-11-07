Coronavirus Greece: 4,307 new cases, 470 intubated, 52 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,351 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,307, of which 13 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 784,904 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 153 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,796 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,295 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 470 (58.1% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 382 (81.28%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 88 (18.72%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,351 patients have been discharged from the ICU.