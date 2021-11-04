Experience Ancient Olympia as it stood 2,000 years ago (amazing videos-photos)

It is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Sports and Microsoft called “Ancient Olympia: Common Place”

History lovers from all over the world will have the ability to explore Ancient Olympia, as it was at its peak, 2,000 years ago thanks to the project “Ancient Olympia: Common Place” using artificial intelligence.

Today, the project “Ancient Olympia: Common Place”, a new collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Sports and Microsoft, is utilising artificial intelligence to digitally preserve and restore this rich archaeological site for future generations, bringing the buildings and their cultural impact back to life for the first time.

Viewers will be able to enjoy a journey through time, discovering the heritage that emerged from the ancient Olympic Games, art and architecture, and political ideals.

PM Kyriakis Mitsotakis officially inaugurated the project at Olympia on Wednesday morning, while the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou was also in attendance. “Today, here in Olympia, we are taking a first big, not just Greek, but a global step,” the PM said in his address. “To show that ancient culture, any culture, can meet with technology to finally give the visitor a completely different opportunity to really understand what was happening in this sacred place so many centuries ago “, said Prime Minister.

Today, 27 major monuments and many others of smaller size are still found in Ancient Olympia. Among them, the authentic Olympic Stadium, the temples of Zeus and Hera, and the workshop of the famous sculptor Pheidias. These monuments have endured thousands of years of environmental change, wars, earthquakes, and modernisation. They have all been meticulously maintained and restored by the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

However, it is also necessary to preserve them digitally in order to ensure that all the evidence of the rich history and the common fundamental political values ​​on which this space was built will be passed on to the next generations.

also read

Corfu 6th in the world for 10 best destinations for buying a holiday home, Australian study shows

Venomous sharks discovered in River Thames in ZSL survey

Viewers from all over the world will have the opportunity to explore Ancient Olympia, with a riveting experience that allows lovers of history, sports, art and culture to interact digitally with the buildings and artifacts of the historic site.