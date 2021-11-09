Corfu 6th in the world for 10 best destinations for buying a holiday home, Australian study shows

The Greek island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea was ranked among the world’s 10 best destinations for buying a holiday home, according to Australian-based Compare the Market.
Corfu ranks sixth in the world, according to the study, with Venice topping the chart, while Paphos is in second place and Larnaca is in ninth.
The Ionian island secured an overall point grade of 6.28 out of 10.
The factors analysed and Corfu, Greece’s scores include:
Things to do – 74 per 10,000 people
Restaurants – 1,322 per 10,000 people
Crime Index Score – 19.45
Average cost of living – $2,910 for a family of four
Average property price – $1,647 per square metre
Average temperature – 17.2˚C
Average rainfall – 85mm