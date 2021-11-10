German Vaccination Committee advises against Moderna jab for under 30 and pregnant women

The German Vaccination Advisory Committee (STIKO) had advised against the vaccination of people under 30 and pregnant women with the Moderna jab, recommending instead the Pfizer vaccine.

The recommendation comes only 24 hours after a similar recommendation by the French High Authority for Health for those under 30 years of age to avoid being vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

The German body made the recommendation explaining the Pfizer has been associated with a lower incidence of myocarditis than the Moderna vaccine.

This recommendation concerns the two doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 as well as the booster dose, as specified in the announcement.

