“My mum is so hot I always show her off so guys know I’ll be a MILF too” (video)

A woman has revealed how she always shows off her mum so guys know that she will “be a MILF too” when she is older.

Personal trainer Julia Perfetto, 22, uploaded a video of her mum, and many people commented on how they could be sisters.

She wrote: “Showing off my mom so everyone knows I’m gonna be a milf when I’m older too.”

Julia, who posts on TikTok as @julia.perfetto, racked up over 100,000 views for her video of her lookalike mum.

Many people were shocked at how youthful the mum looked.

One wrote: “We need a skincare routine ASAP.”

Another added: “It’s called a preorder.”

A third commented: “Tell your sister I said hi!”

Meanwhile, one person said: “Both ageing like fine wine.”

source dailystar.co.uk