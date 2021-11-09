“My mum is so hot I always show her off so guys know I’ll be a MILF too” (video)

A woman has revealed how she always shows off her mum so guys know that she will “be a MILF too” when she is older.
Personal trainer Julia Perfetto, 22, uploaded a video of her mum, and many people commented on how they could be sisters.
She wrote: “Showing off my mom so everyone knows I’m gonna be a milf when I’m older too.”
Julia, who posts on TikTok as @julia.perfetto, racked up over 100,000 views for her video of her lookalike mum.
Many people were shocked at how youthful the mum looked.
One wrote: “We need a skincare routine ASAP.”
Another added: “It’s called a preorder.”
A third commented: “Tell your sister I said hi!”
Meanwhile, one person said: “Both ageing like fine wine.”
@julia.perfetto🤷🏻♀️ #tiktokmomma #fanfiction #selfcare #rnbvibes #hotmomcheck🔥🔥
source dailystar.co.uk