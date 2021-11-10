Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios crowned European champion

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: November 10, 2021

The Greek athlete picked up two medals

Andreas Vazaios became European Champion for the second time at the European Swimming Championship, which took place from 2 to 7 November 2021 in Kazan.

The great Greek swimmer was on the medal podium twice, as he picked gold in the 200m medley and silver in the 100-metre medley.

The 8 medals that Andreas Vazaios has collected from 2015 until today make him the most successful Greek swimmer in a European Championship of 25ma pool.

