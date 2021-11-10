Albanian prosecutor who ruled Katsifas “suicided” himself faces charges for corruption

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Fight against Corruption “SPAK” in Albania has filed a criminal prosecution against the head of the Argyrokastro Prosecutor’s Office, Julian Tsafka, who had ruled that the death of expatriate Konstantinos Katsifas was a ‘suicide with two bullet shots in his heart’ (!!) despite the overwhelming evidence he had been gunned down by Albanian authorities.

According to the Albanian television network Top Channel, SPAK Prosecutor Dritan Princi has prosecuted Tsafka for “abuse of power” and “bribery”.

The case concerns the financing of the Chief of the Argyrokastro Prosecutor’s Office, Julian Tsafka, through a lawyer representing a person accused of “violation of traffic rules” and “actions aimed at concealing the truth”.

The reportage of “Top Channel” says that the accused had been involved in a car accident in 2019 and attempted to avoid facing charges through bribery.

According to the indictment, Tsafka received through the defendant’s lawyer the amount of 3,000 euros, half of which was intended for him and the rest for the Judge of the case in order to terminate the criminal prosecution or issue an acquittal.

Two more individuals are also being prosecuted in the same case.

According to what has become known, the specific case was in the drawer of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for a long time, however, the criminal prosecution proceeded almost a month after the unsuccessful attempt of the Chief of the Argyrokastro Prosecutor’s Office to close the case of the murder of Konstantinos Katsifas by members of the Albanian Police “RENEA”, attributing his death to suicide, not with one but with “two bullets in the heart” as he provocatively argued in his proposal.

It should be noted that the attempt to cover up the Katsifas case was so blatant that it provoked a strong reaction from the president of the Argyrokastro Court of First Instance, Suela Dassi, who ordered last October the continuation of the investigation by the Chief Prosecutor, Julian Tsafka who is now under criminal investigation.

